Waterloo native sings another chart-topper

Waterloo High School graduate Lexi Krekorian, who goes by the stage name Alexandra Kay, released a new single on Wednesday that just debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes country music chart.

The new song, “All The Cowboys,” follows previous success for Kay with her songs “Dive Bar Dreamer” and “I Kinda Don’t,” the latter of which also debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes country chart.

The heartbreaking ballad showcases the young artist’s songwriting ability, telling an all-too-familiar story, wondering if your “person” is really out there.

“It came to me in the middle of the night,” shares Kay on the track. “I woke up thinking about a previous conversation I had with my best friend who’s had awful luck dating. I wrote this down after I said a prayer for her.“

“All The Cowboys” debuted atop the iTunes country music chart while landing in the top five on the all genre charts in the United States, Australia and Canada.

Fans can stream “All The Cowboys” by clicking here and purchase the tune by clicking here.

Recently, Kay surpassed over one million TikTok followers, bolstered by a video of her covering Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” going viral. In homage to Parton, Kay is hosting a “Hard Candy Christmas Special” along with country newcomer Thomas Mac on Friday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale by clicking here.

Kay said she began writing songs at the age of 15 as a way to cope with being a teenager, first loves and finding herself. In 2018, she was featured on the Netflix music reality series “Westside.”