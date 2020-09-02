Waterloo man dies in St. Charles stabbing

A Waterloo man was pronounced dead at the scene of a stabbing at a hotel in St. Charles, Mo.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the identity of the deceased as Douglas Comstock, 34, of Waterloo. He was found with fatal stab wounds to his chest outside the Red Roof Inn on Zumbehl Road, police told the paper. Comstock previously resided in Valmeyer.

Police were called about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday for a disturbance and found a man with an injury to his forehead. After further investigation, police found Comstock suffering from grave wounds to his chest, the Post-Dispatch reported.

Investigators determined the man with the head injury had argued with Comstock about Comstock being “rowdy” in the hotel, police said. The confrontation turned physical and Comstock struck the other man, who then pulled a knife from his waistband and stabbed Comstock, police said. Investigators found a knife at the scene.

Officials told the Post-Dispatch that the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is trying to determine if there is enough cause to file charges or if the second man acted in self-defense.