Waterloo honors good neighbor

The Waterloo City Council on Monday night celebrated a good neighbor and approved a handful of measures.

Chuck Green, a longtime member of the Waterloo Sports Association, was presented a “Good Neighbor Award” from Mayor Tom Smith for his efforts in keeping the sports fields maintained for local youth.

He was presented a $50 gift certificate to Happy Hour Sports Bar.

Aldermen approved an amendment to the city zoning map that changes property located at 500, 502 and 502-Rear Walnut Street adjacent to Route 3 from R-3 single family residential to I-1 light industrial.

The property owners are listed as William, Jeanne and Amanda Ebeler.

Waterloo Subdivision and Zoning Administrator Nathan Krebel said this amendment was a “good decision to make for the city.”

Also at the meeting, the council approved a special use permit request from Matthew Schweizer for a private greenhouse to be located at 610 Paula Drive.

The council went into executive session “for the discussion of personnel” at 7:39 p.m. and returned to public session at 8:03 p.m. without any action taken.

At its Nov. 21 meeting, aldermen approved a probable tax levy and public hearing date of 7:15 p.m. Dec. 19.

The next regular council meeting takes place at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19.

In other city news, Krebel stated during the Nov. 17 meeting of the Waterloo Zoning Board of Appeals that there is interest in turning the former Family Video store at 100 Plaza Drive off Market Street into a convenience store, but nothing is official at this point.