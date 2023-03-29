Waterloo hires new HR director

Saundra Eckstadt

The Waterloo City Council approved the hiring of a new human resources coordinator and a schedule relative to the passing of its upcoming fiscal year budget in addition to giving the go-ahead on various expenditures during its regular meetings held this month.

At its March 6 meeting, aldermen gave the OK on the appointment of Saundra Eckstadt by Mayor Tom Smith as the city’s new human resources coordinator, effective March 14.

She fills a vacancy created through the resignation of Jessica Rucks last year.

“I look forward to working with you all,” Eckstadt told the council following the unanimous vote.

Also on March 6, the council approved proceedings in advance of adopting the city’s annual budget that takes effect May 1.

This included a copy of the tentative annual budget being posted in the city clerk’s office and in the lobby of City Hall on or before March 17 and a public hearing on the tentative budget set for 7:15 p.m. Monday, April 3, at City Hall.

Among the other action items on March 6, the purchase of a 2022 Ram 5500 4×4 mechanics service truck was approved in the amount of $155,000 from Huffines Dodge in Plano, Texas.

Waterloo Director of Public Works Tim Birk said this truck will have a crane installed on it and will be used in the electric department, replacing an existing 20-year-old truck.

Also approved was the purchase of two power circuit breakers in the amount of $56,454 from Mitsubishi Electric.

At its March 20 meeting, the council approved a Trane software tracer upgrade for the heating and cooling system at City Hall.

The council entered executive session at 7:39 p.m. to discuss personnel and returned to public session at 7:55 p.m. without any action being taken.

The next meeting of the Waterloo City Council is set for 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 3.