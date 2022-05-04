Waterloo clarifies biz definitions 

The Waterloo City Council approved amendments to definitions for two types of business in addition to giving the green light on projects and other measures Monday night.

The first business definition amended was for modification of the existing term of “animal hospital” in city code.

Shannon Melliere, owner of Riverstone Animal Hospital at 1571 N. Illinois Route 3, requested the language change to include emergency care, farm animals and that these facilities are under the direction of a full-time vet licensed by the state.

The second business definition amended was for clarity on the term “convenience store.”

The amended definition states that convenience stores “shall be less than 3,000 square feet in floor area, with a maximum of 35 percent of the floor area dedicated to the sale of alcohol products. A convenience store cannot sell anything contrary to federal, state or local law.”

One key as part of this amended definition was to make sure convenience stores would not be mistaken for liquor stores in city code.

In other news from the meeting, Mayor Tom Smith read a proclamation designating May 9-15 as Respect For Law Week in Waterloo. This is to “recognize and appreciate the dedication of those serving in law enforcement, along with their family and friends,” the proclamation states.

In keeping with that theme, the Waterloo Police Department welcomed an addition to its force with the swearing in of Rahman Salama as a probationary police officer.

During his report, Waterloo Police Chief Jeff Prosise said eight pounds of unused or expired prescription medications were collected during a “Drug Takeback Day” Saturday at the Waterloo Walgreens.

Prosise added that his department collects “hundreds of pounds every six months” through the 24-hour drug drop box located inside the WPD lobby.

The re-appointment of Todd Osterhage to the city’s police pension board for a two-year term to expire May 14, 2024, was approved.

The city presented a Good Neighbor Award to Gary Most, who was nominated for efforts to pick up trash along Rogers Street while on his walks.

Aldermen approved a special use permit for home occupation by Amie Wester, formerly of Gene’s Barber Shop, to operate a barbershop at 417 Sunset Drive.

Also on Monday night, the council approved Insituform as low bidder in the amount of $160,724 for the 2022 sewer lining project and Columbia Quarry Company as low bidder in the amount of $27,180 for the 2022 Motor Fuel Tax re-bid for aggregate materials.

Aldermen also approved an annual advertising amount of $400 to the Waterloo Buds of the Mon-Clair League for the baseball team’s program.

Waterloo Public Works Director Tim Birk said the city was among three municipalities nominated by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in its category for a wastewater treatment plant of the year award through the Illinois Association of Water Pollution Control Operators.

Waterloo, which didn’t win the top award, was nominated in Group 2 representing plants that process over 1 million gallons of wastewater per day.

Jim Straub serves as Class 1 operator of Waterloo’s wastewater treatment plant.