Waterloo City Council meets outside

The Waterloo City Council held its regular meeting

in the City Hall parking lot on Monday night due to

social distancing requirements as part of the

coronavirus pandemic.

Monday night, the Waterloo City Council conducted it first meeting during the state’s “shelter in place” order under the stars in the parking lot of City Hall.

The six aldermen and other city officials in attendance were seated at least 12 feet away from each other in accordance with social distancing requirements.

Aldermen Clyde Heller and Jim Hopkins were connected to the meeting via conference call.

Mayor Tom Smith issued a disaster proclamation due to COVID-19, which activates the city’s emergency operations plan by involving the Monroe County Emergency Management Agency through coordination with federal, state, county and municipal resources and response activities.

The council passed an amended budget for fiscal year 2020, which ends April 30. The council is expected to approve the city’s fiscal year 2021 budget prior to it taking effect on May 1.

Aldermen also approved a five-year contract with Reliable Sanitation of Waterloo for trash and recycling collection. This contract runs through April 30, 2025.

The monthly household charge for trash pickup, including recycling surcharge increases to $16.18. Per the contract, the monthly charge shall be increased each of the next four years by three percent, or the annual CPI based on all urban consumers, whichever is greater.

Also at the meeting, Dan Kennedy was reappointed as secretary/treasurer and Jean Jung was reappointed as a trustee to the Waterloo Cemetery Board, both for three-year terms.

During its March 16 meeting, the council OK’d an intergovernmental agreement with the Waterloo School District for a school resource officer. The school board previously approved this measure.

The next council meeting takes place at 7:30 p.m. April 20.