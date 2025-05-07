Waterloo City Council begins anew

At left, Waterloo City Clerk Mechelle Childers administers the oath of office to incoming Ward 4 Alderman Jordon Riley during Monday’s city council meeting. At right, Ward 3 Alderman Kyle Buettner, Ward 1 Alderman Matt Buettner and Ward 3 Alderman Tina Charron take their oaths for new terms on the council.



The Waterloo City Council said goodbye to one outgoing alderman Monday night while welcoming a new official to its ranks.

Following the approval of 2025 certificates of election as received from Monroe County Clerk Jonathan McLean from the April 1 election, the city council seated new Ward 4 Alderman Jordon Riley in addition to Ward 3 aldermen Kyle Buettner and Tina Charron as well as Ward 1 Alderman Matt Buettner.

All were victorious on April 1 – though only Riley and Kyle Buettner faced opposition.

Riley now sits in the council seat formerly occupied by Russ Row, who stepped down after eight years as alderman. He was presented with a plaque of appreciation for his service.

Read more on Row by clicking here.

Ward 2 Alderman Jim Trantham, who also won another term unopposed, was not present Monday night and will be sworn into office on May 19.

After reconvening the meeting under the newly seated council, Mayor Stan Darter recommended and received unanimous consent for the following city appointments: JR Landeck as public works director, Nathan Krebel as deputy public works director, Roberta Rohwedder as subdivision and zoning administrator, Sarah Craig as collector/budget officer, Sarah Deutch as community relations coordinator, Trisha Hoagland as human resources coordinator, Dane Luke as police chief, Brad Yearian as building inspector, and the firm of St. Clair, Gilbreth & Steppig as city attorney.

Also during the meeting, the council approved annual managerial raises in the amount of 4 percent for Landeck, Luke and Deputy Police Chief Trin Daws, as well as raises of 5.75 percent for Deutch and Yearian.

It was noted that Craig, Krebel, Hoagland and Rohwedder were not eligible for raises until May 1, 2026.

The mayor’s re-appointment of Gary Schroeder to the police pension board for a two-year term to expire May 11, 2027 was also approved.

Among the other noteworthy actions taken Monday includes approval of an ordinance amendment expanding the role of the city clerk to now record the minutes of committee meetings rather than just the regular council meetings.

As Kyle Buettner explained prior to this change being approved, the chairmen of all council committees would previously record these minutes while also running the meetings.

Per the ordinance approved Monday night, the clerk will be paid $75 for each committee meeting attended – with a maximum of 12 such payments per calendar quarter irrespective of the number of meetings attended.

The next council meeting takes place 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 19, at City Hall.