Police were on the lookout for a small black Saturn sedan shortly before 8 p.m. Monday following an incident in the Waterloo Walmart parking lot.

According to emergency radio dispatch, a customer walking into Walmart was allegedly shot at with a BB or pellet gun from the Saturn, which looked to be occupied by two males.

The suspect vehicle continued north on Route 3 toward Columbia and was seen turning onto South Main Street in Columbia. It is believed to have continued north into Dupo.