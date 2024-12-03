Walk-in clinic opens in Columbia 

Screenshot

BJC Medical Group opened its 10th convenient care location at 1000 Eleven South in Columbia on Dec. 2.

The providers at the BJC Medical Group Convenient Care at Columbia will serve this community with walk-in and scheduled care for minor conditions, injuries, and illnesses.

Providers will see patients of all ages and are able to offer school and sports physicals, COVID-19 testing, and select vaccinations.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new facility, which reflects our commitment to expanding access to high-quality, convenient care to the families who live in Columbia, Waterloo and Smithton,” said Dr. Charlotte Albinson, medical director for BJC Medical Group Convenient Care services. “This new location is designed to provide accessible medical services in a setting that prioritizes patient comfort and efficiency, ensuring that our patients receive the care they need.”

Medical providers are currently seeing patients Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; however, hours will be expanded to every day and evenings in the future.

To reserve a time online, visit bjc.org/convenient-care-columbia. To call the convenient care office, the phone number is 618-470-6020.

The 11 South complex previously featured Gateway Urgent Care, which closed about a year ago.