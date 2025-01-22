Wagner offers health updates

Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner speaks during last Wednesday’s meeting of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce at The Falls.

Not long after the Illinois Department of Health announced the state’s overall respiratory illness cases had reached the “high” level, Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner spoke during last Wednesday’s meeting of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce to provide an update on local and national health concerns.

Wagner spoke about influenza, COVID-19, swine flu, avian flu, a new flu-like virus overseas, a new norovirus and recent local foodborne illness incidents.

A recent uptick in COVID, RSV and flu cases will likely lead to an “earlier peak” in cases this year, Wagner said, crediting the surge to a lingering effect of COVID-era social distancing practices.

Wagner reported a high number of flu cases nationally, with the highest cases in the west, southeast and midwestern United States.

The current season has flu listed as the cause of death for 16 children, with Wagner noting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not track flu-related deaths in adults.

Wagner also discussed the flu strain H5N1 – known as the “avian” or “bird” flu.

Currently, most humans who contract bird flu are those who have been exposed to infected cattle.

Wagner added there are no cases of the disease being passed between humans, but said “it will eventually make the jump” to inter-human transmission.

He did not speculate about when this “jump” might happen or what he expects when it happens, but said bird flu has been a frequent topic of discussion among those in health-related fields.

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded Moderna – one of two biotech firms which created an mRNA treatment for COVID-19 – an additional $590 million to develop an mRNA-based shot to combat influenza strains, including H5N1. Moderna received $176 million in 2024 to complete development and testing of a potential H5N1 vaccine.

Wagner also noted a seasonal spike in cases of RSV and COVID, but expressed optimism the most recent strain of COVID-19 will continue to produce mostly cold-like symptoms.

Internationally, Wagner reported a drastic rise in China of the flu-type virus HMPZ, which has now moved into India with the “surge” leading to a small number of cases in the U.S.

Wagner said information coming out of China is “sketchy,” but it appears HMPZ symptoms are similar to the common cold.

Domestically, there is a new strain of norovirus – also known as the “cruise ship virus” – spreading throughout the southern U.S.

The symptoms for the new strain resemble food poisoning, like other strains, but Wagner said there is limited immunity and no treatment for the newest form of the virus.

Another topic discussed Thursday included foodborne illnesses which had been recently reported in metro east restaurants.

A shigella outbreak in Fairview Heights led to the shutdown of a Longhorn Steakhouse for over a month.

There was also a recall of Boar’s Head deli meats in July due to the presence of listeria, and two south St. Louis County businesses had E. coli contamination scares a few months ago.

Wagner noted the E. coli outbreaks were due to contaminated product from a food provider, not the businesses themselves.

He added that most food-service companies are overly careful, especially with produce, because once health concerns are announced, the source providers generally go out of business due to a drastic reduction in sales.

With most foodborne illnesses, Wagner said the best practice to avoid contamination is hand washing.

He added those who experience symptoms must remain hydrated to improve recovery time.

The Monroe County Health Department is responsible for inspecting local restaurants to ensure food safety.

Wagner said his office is thorough with its inspections, with a “perfect” inspection score being nearly impossible for any restaurant.

On Monday, health department assistant administrator Brian Eckert reported “there were no confirmed cases of foodborne illnesses linked to any Monroe County food establishments in 2024.”

Wagner began his presentation by reporting the Food and Drug Administration in September approved home use of FluMist, a nasal flu treatment designed to prevent disease associated with influenza subtypes A and B.

Self-administration of FluMist will not be available until the 2025-26 flu season, though.

Wagner also noted FluMist contains a weakened, live form of the virus, which can create complications for individuals with certain health conditions, advising people to contact a primary care physician if considering it as an option for the next flu season.

The health department office, located at 1315 Jamie Lane in Waterloo, provides a number of immunization services as well as health information for a variety of issues.

Learn more by visiting monroecountyhealth.org or calling 618-939-3871, ext. 210.