Volkmar joins CASA in Randolph County

Jeremy Volkmar

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Southwestern Illinois announced its continued expansion in Randolph County with the addition of dedicated volunteer coordinator Jeremy Volkmar.

This new role underscores CASA’s commitment to recruiting, training, and supporting volunteers to advocate for children in foster care, ensuring every child has a voice in the court system.

CASA of Southwestern Illinois serves St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, and Randolph counties by providing trained volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect. CASA volunteers work to ensure every child has a safe, permanent home and the opportunity to thrive.

CASA of Southwestern Illinois empowers everyday people to make a lasting impact in the lives of children who have experienced abuse or neglect. Volunteers, known as court appointed special advocates, are specially trained to work alongside the courts, families, and service providers to help children find safe, permanent homes.

“CASA volunteers are the backbone of our mission,” said Mechiko White, Executive Director of CASA of Southwestern Illinois. “Their dedication and advocacy ensure that children have someone in their corner during some of the most challenging times of their lives.”

Volkmar not only lives in the community he serves but has spent his entire career passionately working in Randolph and Monroe counties as an educator and community leader. His strong connections to the area make him uniquely equipped to support the CASA mission and inspire others to get involved.

Volkmar’s role as volunteer coordinator in Randolph County focuses on inspiring individuals to step forward as advocates and providing the training and resources they need to succeed. His unique understanding of the community’s needs and his strong relationships throughout the region make him a valuable asset in strengthening CASA’s presence.

CASA volunteers come from all walks of life and are united by a shared goal: to change the trajectory of a child’s life. They are not required to have special legal or social work experience –just a compassionate heart, a willingness to learn, and a commitment to making a difference.

“Our hope is that 30 individuals in Randolph County and surrounding areas will see how rewarding it is to become a CASA volunteer,” Volkmar said. “Every child deserves to feel heard, valued, and supported, and we need the community’s help to make that happen.”

For more information on CASA of Southwestern Illinois, visit casaofswil.org or email Volkmar at jvolkmar.casa@gmail.com.