Victoria A. Mallery | Obituary

Victoria A. Mallery, 62, of Columbia, died Jan. 31, 2023, in Columbia. She was born on Dec. 2, 1960, in St. Louis to Ralph and Dorothy (nee Rickard) Kuehn.

Victoria enjoyed sewing, bingo, and watching her grandsons’ sporting events.

Surviving are her husband James H. Mallery; daughters Jaime Mallery-Deemie and Nichole (Derek) Reichert; and grandsons Bobby, Damon, Eli, Nolan and Reid.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 6 at Leesman Funeral Home in Columbia.

Funeral services will follow at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, St. Louis.