VHS volleyball | Team of the Week

Republic-Times- August 24, 2023

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Valmeyer High School volleyball squad coached by Karla Bivins. The Pirates, who return several members of a team that won a regional title last season, opened their 2023 campaign Monday with two-set victories over Jerseyville (25-18, 25-10), Wood River (25-13, 25-16) and Granite City (25-12, 25-14) at the Roxana Tournament. The tourney semifinals and finals take place Saturday. Valmeyer is led by seniors Brooke Miller, Kierstin Miller, Mia McSchooler, Hannah Gideon and Kate Lueck. 

