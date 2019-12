VHS boys basketball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Valmeyer High School boys basketball team coached by Neil Siburt. The Pirates have won five games in a row to improve to 5-2 on the young season. Valmeyer won 77-27 at Lebanon on Dec. 10 and 67-57 at rival New Athens on Dec. 13. The Pirates, who host Dupo Friday and play at Red Bud on Saturday, have three players averaging double-digit scoring per game: Jacob Rowold (16.9), Philip Reinhardt (15.1) and Riley McCarthy (11.3).