Vets honored for ‘selfless service’

Despite wintry weather conditions that made travel hazardous, Monroe County residents came out in droves to various programs honoring veterans for Veterans Day.

In Columbia, this year’s event focused on recognizing heroes including local law enforcement officers who have died.

Columbia Mayor and American Legion member Kevin Hutchinson spoke first, following the posting of the colors, reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance, playing of the National Anthem and “America the Beautiful” and an opening prayer.

Hutchinson said his favorite part of the holiday is seeing all the children who come to events like Columbia’s…

