Hard work for a hurried harvest

If 2019 illustrates any guarantees and certainties about farming, it is that there are precious few of them.

Trade disputes have weighed on income results, and weather has as well. Many of the issues facing area farmers have centered around impacts of timing as they plant, treating emerging crops and then harvesting them.

The Republic-Times sat down with Gateway FS Grain Division Manager Adam Parker in Red Bud on Monday morning as mists started to wet the ground and bring harvesting to a halt.

Concerning rainfall across Monroe County, he said it has actually been pretty good. Areas to the east got a lot more rain the first two months of the summer, he said, and then little to none at the end.

Perhaps Parker best summarized what farmers are experiencing countywide when he said “planted acres have provided good crops.”

But, he continued, many acres in the bottoms – which is an area of rich soils that can host bumper crops – were never planted because of flooding and excessive wetness…

