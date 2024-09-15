Vehicle strikes power pole near Maeystown

A vehicle crashed into a utility pole early Sunday morning near Maeystown, resulting in lines down and a temporary power outage for nearby residences.

The Maeystown Fire Department responded about 4:15 a.m. to the area of B Road and Outlet Road west of Maeystown after Monroe County Electric Cooperative reported one of its power poles to have been struck. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene.

MCEC estimated the crash may have occurred about 1:30 a.m., as that’s when the power outage occurred.

One person was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the crash, police said.