I-255 crash near JB Bridge injures 3

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday to a two-vehicle crash on I-255 eastbound just east of the Jefferson Barracks Bridge in Monroe County.

Both vehicles involved caught fire shortly after the collision.

The CFD utilized its drone for an aerial search for one of the vehicle’s occupants. One subject from this vehicle was located about 3 a.m. in St. Louis County.

Other agencies responding to this incident included Illinois State Police, the Mehlville (Mo.) Fire Department and Columbia Police Department.

ISP said a Mercedes-Benz sedan and a Buick Lucerne were both traveling east on I-255 when the Mercedes struck the rear of the Buick, causing both to catch on fire.

Three people were transported with injuries to area hospitals, ISP said.

I-255 eastbound lanes were shut down, with traffic diverted to I-255 westbound. The lanes were reopened to traffic at approximately 3:23 a.m.