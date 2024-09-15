I-255 crash near JB Bridge injures 3

Republic-Times- September 15, 2024

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday to a two-vehicle crash on I-255 eastbound just east of the Jefferson Barracks Bridge in Monroe County.

Both vehicles involved caught fire shortly after the collision.

The CFD utilized its drone for an aerial search for one of the vehicle’s occupants. One subject from this vehicle was located about 3 a.m. in St. Louis County.

Other agencies responding to this incident included Illinois State Police, the Mehlville (Mo.) Fire Department and Columbia Police Department.

ISP said a Mercedes-Benz sedan and a Buick Lucerne were both traveling east on I-255 when the Mercedes struck the rear of the Buick, causing both to catch on fire.

Three people were transported with injuries to area hospitals, ISP said.

I-255 eastbound lanes were shut down, with traffic diverted to I-255 westbound. The lanes were reopened to traffic at approximately 3:23 a.m. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Vehicle strikes power pole near Maeystown

September 15, 2024

Vehicle rollover in Columbia

September 13, 2024

Friday crash in Columbia

September 13, 2024
HTC web
BoB_300x200_Digital_MortgageAds_Display_Monroe
BoB_300x200_Digital_MortgageAds_Display_Monroe
MCEC Web