The Columbia Fire Department responded shortly after 8:40 a.m. Sunday to Washy’s Pub, 210 S. Main Street, after a vehicle reportedly struck a power pole.

The pole was reported to be swaying after the collision, and Washy’s Pub reported that power was out at its establishment.

At 9:40 a.m., the power pole was reported to be secured by Ameren and power was soon restored at Washy’s Pub.