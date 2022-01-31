Vehicle stolen, several others entered in Columbia Lakes

Pictured is a map of the area where several vehicle break-ins occurred early Sunday morning in Columbia.

Police are investigating a rash of burglary to vehicle reports that occurred early Monday morning in the Columbia Lakes subdivision – including one stolen vehicle.

Columbia Police Chief Jason Donjon said “most, if not all,” of the vehicles involved in these incidents were unlocked. Security video footage from the area of the crimes shows four suspects dressed in hoodies, coats and gloves, arrive in a silver Nissan car and check the doors of vehicles along Lake Side Drive, Lakeshore Drive, Micah’s Way and Edward Drive between 1 and 1:30 a.m.

A total of 18 vehicles were entered, Donjon said, with various items stolen from inside – including purses, wallets and other valuables.

In the 400 block of Edward Drive, suspects first entered an unlocked truck in the driveway that had a garage door opener inside. The suspects were then able to open the garage door and steal an unlocked black 2019 Chrysler Pacifica with its keys inside. A credit card stolen from inside this Chrysler was used at a gas station on Bates Street in St. Louis.

The Chrysler was found abandoned Monday morning on Cates Avenue in St. Louis.

In the 2800 block of Lake Side Drive, an unlocked vehicle inside a garage was entered and both a wallet and purse containing credit cards were stolen.

Anyone with surveillance footage from that area of Columbia or who may have observed suspicious activity is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.

Donjon reminded residents to lock their vehicle doors overnight and to remove all valuables from plain sight.