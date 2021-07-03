Vehicle stolen, others entered in Waterloo

Police are investigating the theft of a vehicle and the unlawful entry of others early Saturday morning in Waterloo.

A silver 2003 BMW 525i with Illinois license plates was stolen from the 800 block of Evansville Avenue, police said. The car was unlocked with its keys inside. Other unlocked vehicles were entered on Evansville Avenue, Dwight Street and North Library Street, police said, with loose change and other items reported stolen.

Police believe the incidents occurred between 5 and 5:30 a.m. Saturday. The BMW was last seen traveling northbound on Route 3 in Columbia shortly before 6 a.m.

A suspect vehicle associated with these incidents is a black Honda Civic or Accord with Texas plates, which was reported stolen in Missouri.

There were multiple unlocked vehicles entered in Columbia early Saturday, but it was not immediately known if the Waterloo and Columbia incidents were related.