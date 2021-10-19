Vehicle stolen in Columbia recovered in Cahokia Heights

Police are investigating the theft of a vehicle early Monday morning from Enterprise Rent-A-Car at Quality Collision in Columbia.

The vehicle, a silver 2021 Ford Expedition, was found abandoned in the 1200 block of Kay Street in Cahokia Heights about 9 p.m. Monday. The catalytic converter had been removed from the vehicle.

Columbia police said the vehicle theft occurred about 3 a.m. Monday at Quality Collision, located at 156 Southwoods Drive. Multiple other vehicles in that area were rummaged through, police said.

Surveillance video shows three subjects in the area at the time of the incidents.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.