Vehicle crashes into home near Columbia

The Columbia Fire Department assisted Columbia police and EMS in responding to a report of a vehicle crashing into a residence at 429 Hillcastle Road south of Columbia shortly before 8:45 p.m. Friday.

A fire official on scene reported that the vehicle crashed into the front bay window of the home and that the roadway was “extremely slick” due to snow and ice. The driver of the vehicle reported chest pains at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

