Vehicle, catalytic converter thefts near Columbia

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating multiple stolen vehicle reports along with several catalytic converter thefts earlier this month near Columbia.

Shortly after 7 a.m. May 7, MCSD deputies responded along with the Columbia Fire Department to Advantage Self Storage, 1322 Valmeyer Road, for a vehicle fire. After extinguishing the fire, it was discovered several vehicle parts were missing from this vehicle. Deputies also discovered the vehicle had been stolen from St. Louis County.

Investigators with the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force are handling this investigation.

Just two hours later, deputies returned to Advantage Self Storage for a stolen vehicle report. Deputies arrived and were informed a 2001 Ford E350 Box Truck with H&H Gutter System in red lettering on the side had been stolen. This vehicle has since been recovered in St. Louis County.

At about 6 a.m. May 9, deputies were dispatched to Bridge View Storage, located at 11700 Bluff Road, for several vehicles that had the catalytic converters cut out of them.

Anyone with information regarding possible suspects involved in these incidents can contact the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force at 618-825-5420 or Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at 618-939-8651, ext. 244.