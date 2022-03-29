Vehicle arsons reported in Columbia

Police are investigating a rash of vehicle arsons that took place early Tuesday morning in Columbia.

At last count, four vehicles in the 200 block of South Metter Avenue, two vehicles in the 200 block of East Plum Street and another vehicle on South Ferkel Street were entered and something was ignited inside. All of the vehicles were unlocked.

Fortunately, none of the vehicles impacted became fully engulfed. Police believe that lack of oxygen inside the closed vehicles kept the fires smoldering.

The seats and floorboards of most of these vehicles were damaged, however, in addition to interior smoke damage.

At about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, a resident of the mobile home park at 548 S. Main Street called police to report a subject entering his vehicle. The suspect, described as a White male in his teens and wearing a blue Under Armour sweatshirt, was last seen running east from that location on Schneider Street.

This subject was not located despite a police search that involved K-9 units.

The Columbia Fire Department responded to several of the vehicle arson incidents, and the state fire marshal was requested to investigate. An Illinois State Police crime scene unit is also assisting in this investigation.

Anyone who may observed suspicious activity early Tuesday morning in the area of these crimes – or with video surveillance footage to share – is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.