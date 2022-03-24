Continued I-255 lane closures as prep for large JB Bridge project

Heads up, drivers to and from south St. Louis County.

As preparations continue for a planned Jefferson Barracks Bridge overhaul, the Missouri Department of Transportation announced more I-255 lane closures in the coming days.

One westbound lane of I-255 from Illinois to Koch Road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday, with one eastbound lane from Telegraph Road to Illinois also closed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition, two lanes of I-255 both eastbound and westbound will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday and Friday.

Next week, one lane of I-255 eastbound from Telegraph Road to Illinois will be closed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Last week, MoDOT announced that one lane of westbound I-255 over Koch Road in south St. Louis County would be closed through December for pavement repairs to ensure the bridge is in good condition to handle extra traffic expected when the eastbound I-255 bridge over the Mississippi River closes in April and traffic is shifted to the westbound bridge.

MoDOT Communications Specialist Andrew Gates said much of the work going on right now is to prepare for the upcoming traffic switch to the westbound bridge for the remainder of the year – and the two-lane closures include the one lane that will remain closed through December.

“Right now, they have one lane closed pretty much around the clock in both directions,” he said. “At night, usually they push that out to a second lane while traffic levels are low. This allows them to re-stripe the roadway and put the barrier wall up that they need for safety during the upcoming bridge work.

Gates added that once the eastbound bridge closes, drivers will have one lane closed around the clock in each direction.

“The remaining two lanes in each direction (four total) will go across the westbound bridge,” Gates said.

The eastbound bridge closure is expected in early April, MoDOT has said.

For more information on the overall JB Bridge rehabilitation project, click here.