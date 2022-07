The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Valmeyer Lakers of the Mon-Clair League. The Lakers lead the Monroe Division with a record of 12-4 entering play this weekend after winning two of three games last weekend. Valmeyer placed second in the Valmeyer Midsummer Classic over the July 4 holiday weekend. The Lakers have two of the league’s top 10 hitters by average and three of the league’s top 10 pitchers by ERA.