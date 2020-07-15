Severe storm strikes Monroe County

Pictured are multiple utility poles down along Hamacher Street in Waterloo after an early evening storm on Wednesday.

A strong storm rolled through Monroe County early Wednesday evening, leaving evidence of its power behind. A brief tornado warning was issued shortly before 5:30 p.m., and there were strong winds and reports of small hail throughout the county as well as multiple reports of power outages.

The Waterloo fire and police departments responded to Hamacher Street between Rogers and Washington streets for multiple utility poles downed. Also in Waterloo, a tree was reportedly blown over on Evansville Avenue and a house in the 400 block of Morrison Avenue reported the smell of gas and a possible struck line. A home in the 300 block of South Market Street also reported a possible lightning strike but nothing was visible.

Around 6 p.m., the WFD responded to the 8000 block of Joy Lane off GG Road for a possible lightning strike and smell of hot wires. Monroe County Electric Cooperative was requested to that location. The WFD also responded to the 500 block of South Main Street about 6:15 p.m. for yet another report of a possible lightning strike.

The Valmeyer Fire Department responded to Cedar Bluff Drive for the report of a house struck by lightning shortly after 5 p.m. There were reports of smoke in the garage, but all occupants were safely removed from the home.

The Columbia Fire Department responded to a home on Webster Drive for a possible lightning strike and/or power surge, but nothing visible was observed.

More storms are possible into late Wednesday night, with a tornado watch in effect until 9 p.m.

