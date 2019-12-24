Valmeyer FEA donates to Shriners

Pictured, from far left, are Valmeyer High School Future Educators of America Club advisor Amber Stewart, club members, and far right, Monroe County Shriner Larry Godare, FEA Club president Alexis Mueller and Shriners Tim Qualls and Derek Reichert. The club donated blankets to the Shriners.

A group of Valmeyer High School students donated to help children less fortunate than themselves.

The Valmeyer High School Future Educators of America recently provided blankets to Shriners Hospital for Children in St. Louis.

“Basically, they wanted to do something good for a good cause,” Monroe County Shriner Tim Qualls said of the students.

This was the first time the FEA donated to the Shriners.

Amber Stewart, who leads the Valmeyer FEA, said Qualls’ daughter, Lilly, suggested the idea.

“I let the FEA members brainstorm ideas for community service, and when Lilly suggested a blanket collection for Shriners, we ran with it immediately,” she said.

Some members also made new blankets. One Valmeyer student even donated her own blanket to the cause.

“They seemed excited,” Stewart said.

All told, the group collected dozens of blankets.

The Monroe County Shriners then took them to the hospital for children to use or take when they leave the facility.

Tim said those sick children will make good use of Valmeyer’s kindness.

“It helps kids,” he said. “It’s all about the kids at the hospital. I think its important for the kids at school to know they’re doing something that benefits other kids.”