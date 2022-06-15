Unverferth joins R-T staff

Andrew Unverferth

Red Bud native Andrew Unverferth has joined the Republic-Times staff as the newspaper’s lead reporter.

Unverferth, a 2018 Gibault Catholic High School graduate, recently earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from Missouri State University.

He was involved with the campus newspaper The Standard and interned at KSMU, the National Public Radio affiliate for the Springfield, Mo., and Ozarks region.

While a student at Gibault, Unverferth was involved in the school’s theater program in addition to being a member and officer of the school’s National Honor Society. He was also one of two commended students from Gibault in 2018 as part of the National Merit Scholarship program.

Unverferth is a lifelong resident of Red Bud, and had already developed a fondness for Monroe County.

“I’m looking forward to returning to the community that I spent so much time in as a teenager,” Unverferth said, adding, “It’s familiar, but there’s still plenty that’s new and exciting for me to learn more about.”