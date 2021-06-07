Unlocked vehicles entered in Columbia

Police are investigating the unlawful entry of unlocked vehicles early Sunday morning in the Columbia Lakes subdivision of Columbia.

There were five burglary to motor vehicle reports in that area, police said. The suspects were occupants of a white Mazda CX-5 that was reported stolen out of Missouri.

The incidents occurred about 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police remind residents to please lock their vehicle doors overnight. Anyone with information on these thefts is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.