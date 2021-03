The Red Bud Fire Department responded shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to a fire in the smokehouse behind The Office Bar & Grill, 123 S. Main Street, Red Bud. Flames were shooting from the small building upon firefighter arrival.

MedStar Ambulance responded to the scene, and the Evansville and Baldwin fire departments were requested for mutual aid. It appeared the fire was knocked down within a short amount of time.

Check for more information as it becomes available.