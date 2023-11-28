Tuesday morning rollover south of Valmeyer

A teenager was injured during a crash that occurred about 7:50 a.m. Tuesday in rural Monroe County.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said a 2009 Chevy Suburban driven by a 17-year-old female was traveling north on Baum Road near KK Road when the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and struck the face of a concrete guardrail for a bridge.

After striking the face of the concrete guardrail, the vehicle overturned and landed on its roof in a creek bed.

The teen was transported to Red Bud Regional Hospital via Monroe County EMS for treatment of unspecified injuries.