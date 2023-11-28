Tuesday morning rollover south of Valmeyer

Republic-Times- November 28, 2023

A teenager was injured during a crash that occurred about 7:50 a.m. Tuesday in rural Monroe County.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said a 2009 Chevy Suburban driven by a 17-year-old female was traveling north on Baum Road near KK Road when the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and struck the face of a concrete guardrail for a bridge.

After striking the face of the concrete guardrail, the vehicle overturned and landed on its roof in a creek bed.

The teen was transported to Red Bud Regional Hospital via Monroe County EMS for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Saturday night vehicle fire in Columbia

June 9, 2024

R-T wins state awards

June 8, 2024

Saturday crash in Columbia

June 8, 2024
HTC web
BoB_300x200_Digital_MortgageAds_Display_Monroe
BoB_300x200_Digital_MortgageAds_Display_Monroe
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19