A woman was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash in the area of 2520 State Route 156 near Brian Lane just east of Valmeyer about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The female driver of a Toyota pickup reported head and arm injuries to responding personnel and required extrication from the vehicle.

The Waterloo Fire Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Valmeyer Police Department and Monroe County EMS all responded to the crash scene.