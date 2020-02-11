Tuesday fire calls in Waterloo

The Waterloo Fire Department had a busy Tuesday morning, responding to two separate calls.

The first was a report of a fryer on fire shortly after 9:30 a.m. at Power Haus Cheer and Dance, 8718 Hanover Industrial Drive. A deputy on scene advised that the fryer had been turned off and that firefighters could proceed with caution. The scene was considered secure a short time later.

The next call came out about 9:45 a.m. for a strong odor of gas inside the State Bank of Waterloo administrative building across from McDonald’s off Route 3. All employees had evacuated the building as a precaution while fire officials examined the situation. City utility crews were also dispatched to the scene.