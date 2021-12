Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe County EMS and the Waterloo Fire Department responded to a call at approximately 4:40 p.m. Tuesday for a vehicle in a ditch in rural Monroe County near Burksville.

The caller, who farms the land, found the woman in her car calling for help. She told the man she had been trying to get to a friend’s house when she got lost, ending up on the private property farmland off KK Road near G Road.

No injuries were reported and a tow truck was called.