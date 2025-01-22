Trump takes office again

Republic-Times- January 22, 2025
Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday in Washington, D.C. Trump did not place his hand on the Bible while taking the oath of office. 

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, promising a “revolution of common sense” and taking charge as Republicans assume unified control of Washington and set out to reshape the country’s institutions. 

Per the Associated Press, Trump pledged to “completely and totally reverse” the actions of his predecessor.

Due to cold temperatures, Trump’s swearing-in was moved indoors to the Capitol Rotunda — the first time that has happened in 40 years — and the inaugural parade was replaced by an event at a downtown arena.

Trump, who overcame impeachments, a felony conviction and assassination attempts to win another term in the White House, acted swiftly after being sworn in, with executive orders signed to clamp down on border crossings, increase fossil fuel development and end diversity and inclusion programs across the federal government.

Trump also issued pardons for some 1,500 defendants who participated in the siege on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, wiping away scores of convictions for people who delayed certification of the 2020 election Trump lost and upended the peaceful transfer of power.

Declaring that government faces a “crisis of trust,” Trump said in his inaugural address that under his administration, “our sovereignty will be reclaimed. Our safety will be restored. The scales of justice will be rebalanced.”

Trump claimed “a mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal,” promising to “give the people back their faith, their wealth, their democracy and indeed their freedom.”

