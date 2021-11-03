Truck stolen from Columbia golf course

Police are investigating after a pickup truck was stolen from Columbia Bridges Golf Course.

A white 2005 Ford F250 that belonged to the golf course, located at 1655 Columbia Bridges Road, was reported stolen from the property about noon on Tuesday. Glass shards were found on the ground where the truck had last been seen early Monday evening. Police said it is believed a window was broken to gain entry.

The suspect or suspects also apparently tried to steal a trailer with golf carts on it, police said, but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information that could be helpful in solving this crime is encouraged to call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.