The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is baseball player Trevor Davis of the Valmeyer Lakers in the Mon-Clair League. Davis is among the top hitters and pitchers in the league this summer. He’s hitting .435 with 19 RBIs – including a 5-for-5 showing with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs in Saturday’s division-clinching 20-9 win over Edwardsville. On the mound, Davis is 4-0 with a 1.83 ERA in 30 and two-thirds innings pitched.