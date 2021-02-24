Tough going for girls hoopsters

Pictured, Gibault’s Maddie Davis dribbles the ball during Thursday’s home contest against Father McGivney. For more photos, visit republictimes.mycapture.com.

The season has not been kind to local high school girls basketball squads of late.

Waterloo (1-3) lost to a tough Triad squad on Monday, 49-33. The Bulldogs trailed only 20-19 at halftime, but the Knights pulled away in the second half.

Norah Gum led Waterloo with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs dropped a 79-30 contest to Civic Memorial. Sam Lindhorst paced Waterloo with 11 points and six rebounds.

On Thursday, Waterloo lost 68-48 at unbeaten Jerseyville. Lindhorst scored 19 points and Gum added 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Waterloo hosted Mascoutah on Tuesday, plays at Highland on Thursday and at Roxana on Saturday before hosting Father McGivney on Monday.

Gibault (1-4) lost 34-23 to Metro East Lutheran on Monday. The Hawks trailed 11-2 after one quarter and shot just 15 percent (7-for-47) from the floor for the game.

Maddie Davis led Gibault with 13 points and six rebounds.

On Thursday, the Hawks lost 58-29 at home to Father McGivney.

The Griffins made a three-pointer at the end of the first quarter to go up 14-7 and continued to pour it on from there. Gibault trailed 25-13 at halftime.

“We didn’t shoot the ball very well, and a shooting night like that is tough to overcome against a good team like Father McGivney,” Gibault head coach Matt Blaskiewicz said.

Kailynne Small, a freshman, finished with 15 points to lead the Hawks. Davis added nine points.

“She is quickly growing into a strong varsity player for us,” Blaskiewicz said of Small.

Gibault hosted Valmeyer on Tuesday, plays at Christ Our Rock Lutheran on Thursday, hosts Marissa on Friday and plays Saturday at Chester.

Columbia (1-4) won its first game of the season at Carlyle on Saturday, 57-22. The Eagles shot 49 percent from the floor, led by Karsen Jany’s 15 points. Emily Holmes added 13 points and Ava Khoury contributed 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Eagles lost on a last-second shot, 43-40, to Okawville on Monday. Jany led the way again with 10 points and five rebounds.

On Thursday, Columbia dropped a 68-37 game at Breese Central. The Eagles committed 31 turnovers in the loss. Jany scored 13 points for Columbia, which hosted Wesclin on Tuesday, plays Thursday at Okawville and hosts Salem on Saturday.

Dupo (2-1) won 54-36 at Steeleville on Thursday. Maddie Esmon scored 15 points to lead the Tigers, who shot 43 percent from the floor. Abby Francis added 13 points and Octavia Heidelberg added 11 points and 13 rebounds.

On Monday, the Tigers topped Steeleville, 54-36, shooting 43 percent from the floor.

On Monday, Dupo won 32-21 at New Athens. The Tigers went on an 11-3 run in the third quarter to take control of the game.

Heidelberg led the way for Dupo with 10 points, 17 rebounds and four blocked shots.

Dupo played Tuesday at Marissa, plays Thursday at Valmeyer and travels to Red Bud on Saturday.

Valmeyer (0-3) lost 46-19 to New Athens on Saturday. Brooke Miller scored eight points to lead the Pirates, who shot just 15 percent (8-for-52) from the floor.

Madi Stewart scored 17 points to lead New Athens (1-1).

Valmeyer hosts Steeleville on Wednesday before hosting Dupo on Thursday and Marissa on Saturday.

Red Bud (2-2) lost 47-24 at Marissa on Thursday. Red Bud shot just 19 percent (8-for-42) from the floor in the contest.