Tomlinson leaves library board after 43 years

Judith Tomlinson was recognized Monday night for her service with the Waterloo Library Board. Pictured, from left, at front, are Tomlinson and Mayor Tom Smith; back row: Morrison-Talbott Library Director Jamie Wratchford, Connie Lutz, Jim Hopkins, Andy Mayer, Phill Kelley, Sharon Glessner, Vickie Gardner and Ken Perkins.

Long-time Waterloo Library Board trustee Judith Tomlinson recently stepped away following 43 years of service.

Tomlinson started her career in August 1979, stepping away from her position in June of this year.

At Monday’s library board meeting, Tomlinson was recognized for her long service to the community.

Morrison-Talbott Library Director Jamie Wratchford said that while she has only known Tomlinson for a short time since taking up the director position, she has a good understanding of Tomlinson’s impact.

“Just from what I know of her … she is a true renaissance woman,” Wratchford said. “She has just always been really, really active in the community.”

Tomlinson told several stories about her time on the library board over the years, noting specifically how she’s appreciated the individuals she’s worked with.

Wratchford recounted one of Tomlinson’s stories where she stuck to her guns interacting with architects she was working with to build the current library building.

“They really thought that she was gonna be a pushover because she was a woman and she, you know, had to set the record straight and let them know they weren’t gonna walk all over her or the library,” Wratchford said. “Things were gonna go the way she wanted them to go.”

Wratchford also mentioned a similar story Tomlinson told about making the architects install the desired grey roof as opposed to the white one they were installing.

“I’m sure there are lots and lots of things that she did for the library besides making this new building happen, but I think that that’s probably the crown jewel of her time,” Wratchford said.

Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith also attended Monday’s meeting to honor Tomlinson. Smith said he lived next to her for almost two decades. He called her a great neighbor.

He also commended Tomlinson’s contributions to the library and the community.

“We need more citizen volunteers like her to do more things for Waterloo,” Smith said.

According to Wratchford, Tomlinson has continued to stay active with the library one way or another. One of the bedrooms in her two-bedroom apartment is currently being used to store a large collection of books that she lends to neighbors.

She has also expressed to Wratchford and the library the importance of a bus available to transport Garden Place residents to and from the library.