Tinleigh Jakimauskas | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Tinleigh Jakimauskas of Valmeyer. The Valmeyer High School senior-to-be returned from a torn ACL sustained last fall during volleyball season to play at catcher and hit a home run for the Esprit Metro 03 select softball team during a game this past weekend in the USSSA Missouri East State Tournament in New Melle, Mo. Jakimauskas is anxious to star in volleyball, basketball and softball this coming school year for the Pirates. “It’s been a long recovery, but she is finally back,” said her mother, Kari Jakimauskas.