The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is baseball player Jacob Rowold of Valmeyer. The Valmeyer High School senior-to-be is enjoying a successful summer with the Gateway Bruins 17U select team, hitting .367 in 15 games with 13 runs and a .558 on base percentage while also doing some pitching. Rowold, an infielder, hit .714 with three doubles during a tournament in St. Louis held June 4-7. He also plays with the Valmeyer Patriots independent team of the Missouri COVID League.