Tin Rooster ready to serve

A new restaurant in Waterloo opened last week, though it bears similarities to a previous business.

The Tin Rooster opened at 1365 N. Illinois Route 3.

That is the former home of Bootsie’s restaurant, bakery and general store, and this establishment is owned by many of the same people.

Executive pastry chef Stephanie Eschmann said the group has learned from its experience with Bootsie’s and improved its offerings.

“We didn’t have the right management in place last time, and we’ve corrected all that,” Eschmann emphasized. “We’ve got all new front-of-house managers. We’ve got new executive chefs. We’ve got everyone in place to make this successful.”

In addition to Eschmann, Sean Webster and David Smith have joined the business as executive chef and sous chef, respectively.

They, and all the other new personnel, bring a focus on consistency and attention to customer service to the business.

Webster and Smith have added many new items to the menu, as well as keeping old favorites such as country fried steak, chicken and dumplings and meat loaf.

The bakery also has an updated menu.

The country store also returns. Although there is now no bar area, a full drink menu will be available in the dining room.

In addition to these new features, the business is looking to keep aspects that worked well at Bootsie’s, such as its bakery and general store selection, which has many new items.

The Tin Rooster will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

On Sunday, it will have a buffet from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. that will allow customers to try many of its new and familiar offerings.

The establishment is also taking reservations for Valentine’s Day. It will have several specials for the occasion.

Eschmann said if the variety of menu items is not enough to bring customers in, the atmosphere will be.

“It’s a family restaurant,” she said. “There’s not that many actually good, sit down family restaurants in town.”

Follow Tin Rooster on Facebook or call 939-0124 for more information.