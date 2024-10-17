Thursday morning I-255 crashes

Emergency responders were busy handling multiple crashes Thursday morning on I-255 westbound on and near the Jefferson Barracks Bridge into St. Louis County.

The Columbia Fire Department and Columbia EMS first assisted Mehlville (Mo.) fire and EMS personnel in responding to an injury crash at about 9:15 a.m. involving a semi and SUV on the bridge deck. This resulted in a traffic backup on I-255 westbound.

The Missouri Highway Patrol crash report states a 2018 Mazda CX9 driven by Enis Mehmedovic, 32, of St. Louis, experienced a mechanical failure and slowed on the westbound bridge, resulting in a 2020 Volvo NL semi driven by Robert A. Barnick, 70, of Teutopolis, striking the rear of the SUV and crashing into the concrete barrier.

Mehmedovic and his 32-year-old female passenger were both transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of injuries listed in the report as moderate.

At 10:10 a.m., Columbia police, fire and EMS personnel responded to a secondary crash on I-255 westbound at milemarker 4.4. While this crash was deemed minor, one person requested to be evaluated by EMS. Illinois State Police said that person was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said I-255 westbound was reopened to traffic shortly after 11 a.m.