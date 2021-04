The Waterloo Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded around 2:15 p.m. Thursday for a two-vehicle accident with unknown injuries at the intersection of Front Street and South Market Street in Waterloo.

Traffic was blocked in the southbound lane until the Toyota could be cleared from the roadway.

One vehicle involved was a white Toyota SUV. The other vehicle was a grey Chevy Equinox.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.