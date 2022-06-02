Three shot, one fatally, after burglary interrupted near New Athens

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said one man died and two more were injured following a shooting when a burglary was interrupted late Thursday morning in rural New Athens.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to a property in the 9300 block of Golden Rule Mine Road for a report of subjects shot. Upon arrival, deputies located three males with gunshot wounds outside of the home.

One male, 25-year-old Austin M. Evans-Blakey of Lenzburg, was found deceased and the other two – ages 50 and 47 – were wounded, police said. One had critical injuries and was airlifted by medical helicopter to a hospital in St. Louis. The other was transported by ambulance for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that preliminarily, it appears the three men interrupted a burglary to the home when they arrived. Evans-Blakey was employed as a handy man by the home owner, police revealed Friday.

A vehicle of interest that left the scene, a blue Chevrolet Lumina with a yellow light on top, is being sought for questioning.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to continue this investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 618-539-3132.

