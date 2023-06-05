Three charged in drug, stolen vehicles raid

From left are Kari Trankle, Cody Baker and Ashley Keeney

Three Monroe County residents face felony charges following a raid conducted Thursday south of Waterloo.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said a search warrant was executed in cooperation with the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southern Illinois and Illinois State Police Swat at a residence located at 5600 LRC Road.

The warrant was executed following a lengthy drug investigation which revealed narcotics being sold from the residence. The investigation was conducted by MEGSI agents with assisted by the MCSD and Metro East Auto Theft Task Force and resulted in the seizure of drugs, drug paraphernalia, a stolen dirt bike, and a stolen four-wheeler.

The dirt bike had been reported stolen in St. Louis in January. The four-wheeler was reported stolen in 2017 from Osage County, Mo.

Arrested in the raid were Kari L. Trankle, 39, Ashley F. Keeney, 33, and Cody L. Baker, 35, all of Waterloo.

Trankle was charged with two counts of methamphetamine delivery, possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a converted/stolen vehicle. Bond was set at $350,000.

Keeney was charged with possession of meth and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $25,000.

Baker was charged with possession of a converted/stolen vehicle. Bond was set at $30,000.



Keeney has since posted bond and was released from custody. Trankle and Baker remain in custody at the Monroe County Jail.

Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing noted that from his first days in office, he has made a clear message to the residents of Monroe County and those involved in criminal activity.

“The message was if you bring drugs in to our communities, prey on our youth or elderly, the sheriff’s department would be coming for you,” Rohlfing said. “The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is sticking to that.”

Trankle has several prior convictions – including some for meth possession. In August 2019, she was sentenced to four years in prison (with credit for time already served) for bringing contraband into a penal institution. She was recommended for placement in a substance abuse program at that time.