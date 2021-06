Area law enforcement agencies were on the lookout for a black SUV with Nevada plates following a theft from Walmart in Waterloo shortly after 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Occupants in the SUV were a white male and two black males, police said. It is unsure what was stolen from the store.

The SUV was believed to have traveled north on Route 3 and then east on Route 158 in Columbia.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Waterloo police at 618-939-8651.