Teens caught after motorcycle incident with police

Two juvenile males were apprehended following an incident involving a motorcycle early Wednesday morning.

At 5:21 a.m., a Monroe County Sheriff’s Department sergeant observed a motorcycle traveling northbound in the 11000 block of Bluff Road toward Columbia with no lights on. Police said the sergeant attempted to stop the motorcycle, but the driver failed to stop.

Police said that during the course of the motorcyclist fleeing, the driver made a quick turn that caused his passenger to fall off the motorcycle and flee on foot. The motorcyclist continued a short distance before striking a rock and a tree. The driver, who was not injured, was apprehended immediately and uninjured.

At 6:14 a.m., a Columbia police officer spotted a subject walking in the 900 block of D Road matching the description of the passenger who had fled after falling off the motorcycle. Deputies responded and confirmed the subject was the passenger.

Both male juveniles were released by police to their parents, with pending charges to be petitioned through the juvenile court system.